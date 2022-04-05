Our Staff Reporter

Imran Khan trying to hide behind a letter: Zardari

ISLAMABAD – PPPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari said Monday that the issue of no-confidence motion was secondary as the whole nation was concerned about the national security.

“(Prime Minister) Imran Khan is trying to hide behind a letter. Imran Khan on daily basis says that the members belonging to security institutions were satisfied with him so those security members need to clarify their position. The members of the National Security Council have (however) said that no evidence of any conspiracy was found,” he said in a late night statement.

Zardari, who also heads the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, said now “this issue is not of opposition or Imran Khan but of Pakistan. Hence any delay in such serious and sensitive issues could be detrimental for the country. Now, this is issue is no more only of the opposition of no-confidence but of national security.”

 

