Staff Reporter

Islamabad Club Champions Trophy begins today

LAHORE  –    The Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 will commence today (Tuesday) at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground. In this Pakistan Polo Association-approved eight-goal tournament, top six teams, having the services of top national and international polo players, are taking part. The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Kalabagh, BN Polo and Asean Polo while Pool B includes The Guards, Kalabagh/Shahtaj and EFU/PAF. The inaugural encounter of the eight-goal event will be contested between Kalabagh and BN Polo Team at 3:15 pm while The Guards will take on Kalabagh/Shahtaj in the second match of the opening day at 3:45 pm. The subsidiary final will be played on Saturday while the main final will be conducted on Sunday. The participating players – locals and foreigners – have lauded the lush green and beautiful grounds of Islamabad Club Polo Ground, saying they are really enjoying the high-goal season while playing at this luxurious polo ground. All the patrons of the teams have expressed the hope that they will try to exhibit their prowess against their respective opponents throughout the week and try to win this prestigious eight-goal tournament.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan aim at ending Australia series on winning note

National

Alcaraz beats Ruud to become youngest Miami Open men’s champion

National

Comissioner Karachi honours sports organizer Ghulam Muhammad

National

Pakistani spinners need to add more variations into their bowling: Saqlain

National

Pak players need facilities, support to excel at int’l level: Moazzam Khan

National

Sports bring people together, promote peace and harmony: Olympian Islahuddin

National

PJJ to field potential judokas in int’l events

Entertainment

Early wins for Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste as Grammys kick off

Entertainment

Bella Hadid will appear in Season Three of Hulu series ‘Ramy’

Entertainment

Meghan Markle ‘treated Prince Harry’s family very poorly’: Political advisor

1 of 5,260

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More