Islamabad Club Champions Trophy begins today

LAHORE – The Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 will commence today (Tuesday) at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground. In this Pakistan Polo Association-approved eight-goal tournament, top six teams, having the services of top national and international polo players, are taking part. The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Kalabagh, BN Polo and Asean Polo while Pool B includes The Guards, Kalabagh/Shahtaj and EFU/PAF. The inaugural encounter of the eight-goal event will be contested between Kalabagh and BN Polo Team at 3:15 pm while The Guards will take on Kalabagh/Shahtaj in the second match of the opening day at 3:45 pm. The subsidiary final will be played on Saturday while the main final will be conducted on Sunday. The participating players – locals and foreigners – have lauded the lush green and beautiful grounds of Islamabad Club Polo Ground, saying they are really enjoying the high-goal season while playing at this luxurious polo ground. All the patrons of the teams have expressed the hope that they will try to exhibit their prowess against their respective opponents throughout the week and try to win this prestigious eight-goal tournament.