ITP continues crackdowns against violators, amateur drivers

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) continue crackdowns against the violators so as to ensure the safety of life and property of the road users and the flow of traffic.

All the zonal in-charges have been given directions to come hard on the road-users found without driving license.

The SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal was of the view that the crackdown would ensure road discipline. He asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.

He also asked the In-charge ITP Education Team to give awareness to the road-users about road safety and traffic laws so that the road-users avoid accidents.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed to the citizens not to let anyone come on the road without having a driving license.

