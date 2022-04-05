News Desk

Legendary mountaineer Little Karim passes away

After fighting the liver disease for a year, world-famous legendary mountaineer Muhammad Karim breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday. He was 72 and under treatment at the army hospital for the past two months.

After renowned mountaineers like Hassan Sadpara and Ali Sadpara, Pakistan lost another world-famous mountaineer and climbing expert Abdul Karim, known as “Little Karim” who passed away in Rawalpindi.

The funeral prayer of Karim was offered at Sofia Masjid in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Karim, who hailed from the Hushe valley of Ghanche district of Gilgit Baltistan, was suffering from liver disease but, as per doctors, due to his age, a transplant could not be possible. He holds the world record for climbing the 8,035 meters high Gasherbrum 2, without supplementary oxygen.

Abdul Karim was known as “Little Karim”, a name given to him by the leader of a French expedition in 1979. In 1985, French documentary maker Laurent Chevallier shot a documentary based on Karim. In 1997, the same filmmaker shot another documentary based on the mountaineering legend, this time titled ‘Mister Karim.’

