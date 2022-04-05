News Desk

Nation doesn’t want any foreign interference in internal affairs of Pakistan: Qureshi

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the nation does not want any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said our decisions should be in accordance with the constitution and public aspirations.

He also regretted the use of money for buying the conscience of elected representatives.

Rejecting the impression that the threatening document is fake, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the foreign personality linked with the communication did not reject rather resorted to silence when was asked by the Indian media about it.

