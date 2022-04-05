Pak players need facilities, support to excel at int’l level: Moazzam Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair has said that there is a dire need to enhance the budget of cycling federation as Pakistani cyclists have potential to at least excel at international and Asian level.

Talking to The Nation, PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan, who himself a cyclist and has honour of winning first ever national gold medal for Pakistan Wapda, said: “The performance of Pakistani cyclist Ali Ilyas in Asian Cycling Championship is a proof that the country has no dearth of talent instead this talented youth needs proper facilities, training and international exposure, which can help them win international laurels for Pakistan.

“Ali Ilyas, a brilliant cyclists produced by Pakistan Cycling Federation, which has a meager annual grant of Rs 1.5 million, competed against the cyclists from top Asian countries including our neighboring country, whose annual grant for cycling is Rs 15 crore while only UAE has the annual cycling budget of 50 million dollar, but against all the odds and with such meager grant and low facilities, our champion – Ali Ilyas – secured silver medal in the prestigious cycling event, leaving behind the players of those nations, who have much bigger budget than Pakistan,” he added.

Moazzam urged the government and higher sports authorities to look into this matter and immediately enhance the grant of Pakistan cycling, as the PCF has very talented cyclists, who, if trained properly and provided with much-needed international exposure, can do wonders for Pakistan at Asian level and then will gradually keep progressing at higher level.

“It is also the key responsibility of our corporate giants to step forward and sponsor such champions and stars of Pakistan, who want to achieve something big for the country but they lack facilities and funding to achieve their big dreams,” Moazzam asserted.

PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah also lauded the performance of Ali Ilyas in the Asian Cycling Championship and thanked the Pakistan Sports Board and IPC Ministry for having faith in the PCF, the result of which is a silver medal for Pakistan in the prestigious Asian event.

“We are working very hard to promote the beautiful game of cycling, which keeps its players healthy and strong, in every corner of the country and want to produce future cycling stars, who may win glories for Pakistan at international circuit,” he added.

Syed Azhar Shah also revealed that he, along with PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan, had very cordial meetings with the officials of Asian Cycling Confederation as well as other member cycling federations. “During our meetings with the high-ups of ACC and other federations officials, we discussed matter related to cycling and especially Pakistan cycling and they assured us of their all-out support in hosting international cycling event in Pakistan. We will also have some bilateral cycling events with the aim of promoting cycling and strengthening the relations between the Asian countries,” he concluded.