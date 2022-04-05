APP

PJJ to field potential judokas in int’l events

ISLAMABAD  –    Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will provide chances to its potential judokas to exhibit their talent in this year’s important international events, including Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian Games, a PJF official said on Monday.

“Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has arranged a training camp in Quetta, a couple of days ago wherein around 40 judokas from our different affiliated units have been called to undergo training under the supervision our two national coaches. The judokas have started arriving at the camp. “The camp will help us identify talented athletes for the prestigious international events,” Vice President of PJF Masood Ahmed told APP.

According to Masood, the federation had shared its plan with PSB of sending judokas for the upcoming international events. “Initially, we are focused on the Commonwealth Games, which are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. We’ll be sending ten judokas – six men and four women in these Games,” he added.

The Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) will be taking place from August 9 to 18 at Konya, Turkey. Then, the 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

“Besides these events, we are planning to field our judokas in UAE Grand Slam, Japan Grand Slam and in World Judo Championship that will be taking place in Uzbekistan later this year.

