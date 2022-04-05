PM Imran, Uzbek President discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received a telephone call from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged Ramzan greetings.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction existing status of bilateral ties, with focus on trade and economic relations.

PM Imran Khan recalled the recent visit of Uzbek President to Pakistan and noted that the increased high-level interaction between the two countries has created a positive momentum for enhanced cooperation in all areas.

The two sides agreed to continue follow up on and implementation of the Joint Declarations and Agreements/MoUs signed during the last one year.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to strengthen trade and economic cooperation under the recently signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and operationalized Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA).

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its timely finalization.