PM to visit Lahore today ahead of Punjab CM election

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore on Tuesday (April 5) to finalize the political strategy of the ruling coalition and to oversee matters ahead of Punjab Chief Minister election.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to visit Lahore in the context of election of Punjab Chief Minister and political crisis in Punjab where he is expected to hold high level meetings.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the provincial assembly members of the coalition parties. It is also expected that dissident PTI members of the assembly will also meet the Prime Minister.

