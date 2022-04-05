Our Staff Reporter

President writes to Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking names for caretaker prime minister.

The letter, written under Article 224 A (1) of the Constitution, says that in case the prime minister and the leader of the opposition do not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by National Assembly Speaker.

The Committee shall comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Alvi mentioned in the letter that incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to hold the office of the prime minister till the appointment of the caretaker PM.

It is worth mentioning here that the Constitution of the country empowers the President, under Article 224(1A), to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Supreme Court set to decide whether Speaker’s ruling ‘right or wrong’

National

Opposition leaders ask top court to stop Imran Khan’s ‘attempted coup’

National

Aleem Khan slams Imran Khan; threatens to reveal all secrets of Naya Pakistan

National

Nobody is above Constitution: Shujat

National

Imran Khan trying to hide behind a letter: Zardari

National

Arooj Aftab becomes first-ever Pakistani to win Grammy award

National

IMF to ‘engage with’ new government in Pakistan

National

Court rejects FIA’s plea to cancel pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza

National

ECP likely to finalise caretaker PM as Opp boycotts

National

FAFEN outlines critical challenges to early elections

1 of 4,453

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More