Punjab Assembly session postponed until April 16

The Punjab Assembly session to elect a new chief minister Punjab has been postponed again on Tuesday.

The proceeding of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned until April 16.

According to sources, the session has been delayed due to repair of the damage in the House and lobby as the time is required to repair damaged items.

The Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly approved to adjourn the session untill April 16.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had directed its lawmakers in Punjab Assembly to vote for Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister.

PTI, in its notice, has warned that absence on voting day will also be considered violation of party discipline.

Action will be taken under Article 63 against those lawmakers who are absent or vote against party candidate, the notice stated.

