Shehbaz urges COAS, DG ISI to provide proof if legislators have committed treason

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to show proof if any parliamentarian has committed treason.

While talking to the media, the former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly also questioned that has Army Chief seen the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting and that has he signed it?

Shehbaz said that it is not that we are backing out from the early election demand, nor do we stand against free and fair polls, we wanted early and transparent elections from day one, but, that does not give the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan the right to mess with the constitution of the country.

Responding to a question, the PML-N President said he has not yet officially received a letter from President Dr. Arif Alvi for appointment of the interim prime minister. He said he will hold consultations with his lawyers and other Opposition parties after receiving the letter.

Talking to the media persons, younger Sharif said PTI government had promised to provide ten million jobs and five million houses to masses. He, however, said there had been an increase in poverty and unemployment instead during its tenure.

All the lawyer community stands united on the stance that the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) violated the constitution and for that we respect the lawyer community.

The PML-N President also said that the president of Pakistan did not use his own brain, he just signed the summary of dissolving the assembly in half an hour.

If this matter is not resolved then this country will become a banana republic where deputy speaker and a federal minister blamed us of treason, said Shehbaz Sharif.

President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has said the opposition parties had moved no-confidence motion not in personal but the public interest.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that the people of Pakistan have drowned in inflation.

The PML-N leader suggested the courts that they should constitute a forum to resolve the issue as the nation was lied to in the name of national security.