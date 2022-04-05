Sports bring people together, promote peace and harmony: Olympian Islahuddin

KARACHI – Pakistan Olympic Women and Sports Commission and Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) jointly organized ‘Peace Through Sports Day’ at Trinity College Karachi in connection with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which takes place annually in the first week of April. Former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, POA Women Commission Chairperson Fatima Lakhani, Secretary Veena Masood, POA Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, Trinity Girls College Principal Irene Pearl and KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Chairman Asif Azim, Secretary Murad Hussain, Ali Jalali from Hamdard Waqf Pakistan, Faisal Hussain of Fruit Nation and a large number of students turned up at this day-long event. Speaking on the occasion, Islahuddin highlighted the importance of sports in bringing people together in peaceful contests, creating inter-faith harmony in society. He said that it was good to see that international sports have returned to Pakistan with a bang which is evident from the visits of reputed international teams to our country, including the ongoing visit by Australian national cricket team, which show that our country is safe for staging international sports.” POA Women Commission Chairperson Fatima Lakhani said that at times when the world is faced with various sorts of conflicts, sports can build bridges beyond international boundaries, removing barriers of ethnicity, class and caste, discrimination, uniting us in all diversity. “Sports are a unity in diversity,” she said.