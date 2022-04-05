Pakistani actor and director Yasir Nawaz on Tuesday has followed his fellow celebrities in a unique way and shared his point of view on the current political situation of the country.

The actor while taking over his Instagram handle and wrote a taunting comment that said,”Khud imandar naihn hona bus wazer a azam imandar chaiye”.

Which means that we ourselves don’t want to become honest but demand that our Prime Minister should be honest.

It should be noted here that Zara Noor Abbas, Saira Yousuf, Asim Azhar, Muneeb Butt, Shaan Shahid, Samina Peerzada and many other had commented in favour of Imran Khan through various social media platforms before Yasir Nawaz.