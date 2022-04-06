A letter to the Pakistani public

Let’s talk about the event that happened on a very fine Sunday, April 3, 2022, right after President Alvi dismissed the assemblies. Mr Imran Khan rushed and went on air to thank the citizens of Pakistan, that they were the ones who ended the conspiracy against him, which was indeed very overwhelming to hear as a citizen of Pakistan. But the reality is far from this, the fact that he made every citizen of Pakistan think that they played some role in this whole situation is kind of a joke. All we did was make and share memes and that’s something that the opposition needs to learn from our very charming former prime minister; how to play with the minds of our dear nation.

Our former Prime Minister has proven time after time that he is no doubt the best example of someone who has contradictions between his words and deeds. Mr Imran Khan was someone who gained many votes by mentioning the Riyasat-e-Madina and that our state will be the perfect replica of the holy state under his government but that did not happen.

Let’s talk about inflation. Countries all around the world are facing inflation; it’s not just Pakistan and that is a fact. But using it as an excuse for not providing for your country is as I said, an excuse. All the countries around that world have made different ways to reduce inflation and make sure that their citizens are not struggling to even live. The requirements of the people of Pakistan are indeed very minimal. They literally ask for three basic things, as our late Bhutto Sahab used to say: food, clothing and shelter (roti, kapra and makaan). Not a three-time feast; a simple roti. Mr Khan is someone who was elected literally on the basis of the mere fact that he was indeed new on the market and the citizens of Pakistan gave him their vote which is all they had, so he could achieve the wonders he spoke about but yet again he failed to deliver, which proves that Mr Khan is no doubt a gifted orator but is apathetic towards the needs of the citizens of Pakistan.

After 3.5 years of Mr Khan’s government, there has been an increase in poverty, our economy has gone down the drain and above all, the poor are becoming poorer. And all the government was focused on was who would sit on the chair. The problem does not lie in these leaders, the problem lies in us as a nation, which is so easily swayed by some sugar-coated words, that we forget what we actually want from the person in the chair. We should not forget we choose them, they don’t choose us. Stop being blinded by the glam of a guy in a waistcoat, stop thinking that anyone new or old can save us; we as a nation need to stop thinking politically. We should not be “siyaasi” but need to be “awaami” and think as a normal citizen. It’s not on us to think about how the leader provides, that’s their part. All we need to make sure is that there is a capable enough person in that chair.

One thing that all Pakistanis need to do is to stop asking our leaders for the bare minimum. We need to push them to deliver on what they promise, we are tired of listening to these hollow promises of making our nation great or turning it into an exemplary state. No man can make this a state of Madina unless the people themselves want to turn it into Riasat-e-Madina. We don’t want to see another man in a waistcoat trying to be our Quaid. We want someone who will take Pakistan to the heights of fame. We do not need another talker, we need a doer.