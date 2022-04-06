Ahsan moves IHC challenging AC’s verdict of plea dismissal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging Accountability Court’s verdict of rejecting his petition seeking acquittal in a corruption reference. In his appeal, the PML-N leader challenged dismissal of his acquittal plea by the accountability court in the Narowal Sports City Complex reference. He moved the court through his counsel Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and cited Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and judge Accountability Court (AC) – III Islamabad as respondents. The petitioner said that he filed the being aggrieved by the order dated 23.02.2022 passed by the Accountability Court No. III Islamabad, whereby the application filed under Section 265-K, Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC for his acquittal in NAB Reference related to Narowal Sports City Complex reference. Ahsan Iqbal said that Article 164 of the Constitution authorised the federal government to release funds for a provincial project. The Narowal Sports City Complex project was initiated with the approval of the federal cabinet, he added. He said that the NAB reference was based on fabricated allegations and against the facts. He informed the court that in November 2020, the Chairman NAB, Islamabad, filed the NAB Reference before the Accountability Court No III, Islamabad, pursuant to which the petitioner was charged by the court under Section 9(a) (vi)(xii) and Schedule 5 (the “Charge Sheet”) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (the “NA0,1999”). He said the stance that the NAB Reference and the Charge Sheet essentially revolves around a public-welfare sports infrastructure and facilities project named “Narowal Sports City” developed in Narowal District, Punjab. He said that the NAB Reference and the Charge Sheet read with the material placed on record by the prosecution do not even complete the ingredients of an offence in fact and law. Hence, the petitioner is entitled to acquittal. The petitioner further said that the NAB Reference and the charge sheet attempt to criminalise actions and decisions which were duly sanctioned by and taken pursuant to the relevant constitutional provisions. He added that Article 164 of the Constitution expressly empowers the federal government to spend funds on a provincial project, and the said practice is a norm in the governance system of Pakistan. He argued that the NAB Reference and the Charge Sheet attempt to criminalise actions and decisions which were duly sanctioned by and taken pursuant to Rules of Business of the federal government. He said that the functions of the Planning Commission as stated in the Schedule-ll of Rules of Business, Manual for Ministry of Planning, Development Reforms empowers the Ministry to monitor and evaluate the implementation of major development projects and programme, stimulate preparation of sound projects in regions and sectors lacking an adequate portfolio. Ahsan continued that the project at all times and stages received approvals from all competent forums including CDWP, NEC, the federal cabinet and the National Assembly of Pakistan, as part of the PSDP/development budget, and neither the Petitioner was empowered not at any time or stage he individually or singly approved the project while the NAB Reference and the Charge Sheet admits all the approvals and fails to produce any material to allege let alone prove that the Petitioner singly or individually approved the project. Hence, he maintained that the question of “misuse of authority” does not arise at all against the petitioner in his personal capacity. In the light of above submissions, he prayed that the impugned order may be set aside and the petitioner may graciously be acquitted from the charge in the best interest of justice.