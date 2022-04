Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has summoned the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad at 10:00 am on Friday.

The Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification in Muzaffarabad today [Wednesday].

Resolutions, question hour, call attention notices, and discussion on the latest situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of the proceeding’s agenda.