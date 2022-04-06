Asad Qaiser concurred with Dy Speaker’s ruling on Article 5

Islamabad – The Spokesman of National Assembly Secretariat has strongly refuted a news item circulating in media regarding National Assembly Speaker on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and ruling of Deputy Speaker thereon.

According to news item reported in press National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not in favour of giving Article 5 ruling. He had tried to convince the prime minister’s legal team and when consensus could not be reached he did not go to the NA on April 3. The spokesman termed all such news fabricated and baseless. He said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had decided not to preside over the session on 3rd April since a no-confidence motion had been submitted against him. He further said that National Assembly Speaker concurred with the ruling given by the Deputy Speaker on the no-confidence motion and had signed it. The spokesman further said that matter was pending before the Supreme Court and the speaker will present his point of view before the court through his counsel. He said that attributing such news to the speaker should be avoided.