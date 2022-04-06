Bannu people assured provision of clean, safe edible items

PESHAWAR – Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday said that the longstanding demand of the people and business community of Bannu division for provision of clean, safe, standard and unadulterated food items has been met. To achieve this goal, the vehicle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s mobile food testing laboratory has reached Bannu division which would be able to check the quality of any food item in ten to fifteen minutes to ensure availability of clean, neat food items to the people of Bannu during month of Ramazan. He expressed these views while inspecting the vehicle of Mobile Food Testing Laboratory by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in his office. Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Bannu division and technical staff were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, Deputy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Bannu Division Muhammad Abbas gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Bannu Division on the features and operation of the mobile testing laboratory. He said that in this laboratory there would be satisfactory testing of milk, beverages, edible oil, ghee and spices etc and the result of which would be extracted in ten to fifteen minutes