Body of MBBS student found from Hyderabad university’s hostel

A body of a MBBS final year student has been found from the hostel of a private university in Hyderabad under mysterious circumstances as police said that they were probing the matter with all angles.

According to the administration of the university, the final year MBBS student has been identified as Pehlaj.

“The body was found from the university’s hostel despite holidays of the final year students in the varsity,” the administration said.

The police while commenting on the situation said that they have received report of the incident and would be probing the matter from all angles.

Similar incidents have occurred in Sindh universities previously and in one such incident, the body of a fourth-year student of MBBS named Nosheen Kazmi was found in a girls hostel room on November 24 in mysterious conditions.

Sources said that the investigators found a personal diary from Nosheen Kazmi’s hostel room in which she wrote about her domestic issues. It was learnt that Kazmi wanted to inform her father about an important person in her family.

The deceased student wrote in the diary that she wanted to tell her father something about a matter which was already in the knowledge of her brother. Sources added that Nosheen wrote about different matters in her personal diary in the Roman script of Urdu.

Before the death of Nosheen, the girl’s hostel No-2 had two years ago witnessed the dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.