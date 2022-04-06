CM Buzdar lays foundation of three health projects

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday, laid the foundation of three new projects in the health sector in the provincial capital.

According to details, Usman Buzdar has laid the foundation stone of a new Emergency Tower and Trauma Center and has ordered that all three projects should be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the new emergency tower and trauma center in the Services Hospital will roughly cost around five billion.

While talking to the media on the event, the CM said that each and every family of the province of Punjab has been given the “Sehat Card”.