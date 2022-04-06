News Desk

CM Buzdar lays foundation of three health projects

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday, laid the foundation of three new projects in the health sector in the provincial capital.

According to details, Usman Buzdar has laid the foundation stone of a new Emergency Tower and Trauma Center and has ordered that all three projects should be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the new emergency tower and trauma center in the Services Hospital will roughly cost around five billion.

While talking to the media on the event, the CM said that each and every family of the province of Punjab has been given the “Sehat Card”.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Joint opposition submits no-trust motion against Speaker Parvez Elahi

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif rejects ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed’s name for caretaker PM

Islamabad

Deputy Speaker’s ruling apparently consists of accusations not findings, CJP observes

National

Hafizabad: One killed as van plunges into canal

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan to demand judicial inquiry into lettergate from SC

Karachi

Body of MBBS student found from Hyderabad university’s hostel

Islamabad

MoU signed for building dam in Karak

National

PDWP approves 17 projects worth Rs20b in KP

Islamabad

Tribute paid to Chinese martyrs of KKH

Islamabad

Political turmoil: SC to resume hearing on suo motu notice on Wednesday

1 of 5,188

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More