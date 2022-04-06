APP

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

PESHAWAR    –   As many as 27 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the positivity ratio of the virus is consecutively dropping in the province, said corona updates shared by the KP Health Department here on Tuesday. With 27 new cases, the total number of corona cases reached 219173 in the province, whereas the number of active cases dropped to 508. During the last two years, the virus has claimed the lives of 6322 people in the province. However, no death has occurred due to coronavirus for the last three days.

