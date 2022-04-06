Deputy Speaker’s ruling apparently consists of accusations not findings, CJP observes

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed the hearing on suo moto notice over political situation of the country arising after Deputy Speaker of National Assembly rejected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandial is conducting hearing of the case in federal capital.

At the outset of the hearing, PML-N’s counsel Nazeer Tarar maintained that the Punjab advocate-general had assured to hold the provincial assembly session today.

“Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s directives are not being implemented.”

Responding to this, CJP Bandial said that a very important case is being heard in this court.

“We first want to wrap up the case on what happened in the NA on April 3,” the CJP remarked.

However, Tarar argued “Punjab Assembly’s matter is the extension of Islamabad’s case.”

At this the chief justice said that negative statements are being made against the court and it is being said that the court is delaying the matter.

“We have to decide after listening to everyone’s stance and will look into Punjab assembly matter in the end.”

CJP Bandial said that the court will ask the Punjab advocate-general under which law the Assembly session was adjourned.

Meanwhile, PTI’s counsel Babar Awan resumed his arguments, saying that that all the political parties are a party in this case except for MQM-P, PTM, Balochistan Awami Party and Jamat-e-Islami and Rah-e-Haq party.

“The political parties maintain that they have been declared traitors under Article 5 of the Constitution. The court was asked to interpret Article 2.”

At this, CJP Bandial said that no one has been termed a traitor in regard with Article 5 but the action taken under Article 5 has been stated as treason. He said that the Constitution is such a document in which the clauses and sections are read together.

“There is a separate interpretation for Article 95,” the judge added.