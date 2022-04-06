Foggy politics

In Pakistan right now we can expect thundery politics. Everyday politics is heading towards another chapter. The government and the opposition are playing head-to-head matches. Even, right now the government is implementing container politics. The economy is in trouble; prices are at their peak since 2018.

Politicians are enjoying and complimenting each other. Our Premier should consider every single word of what he actually going to say since the world media will definitely get different discourses from it. Ultimately, it will affect the foreign policy of Pakistan. This kind of behaviour is condemnable. On the other hand, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party should also think about aggression. They should think about political correctness since they are political figures and shouldn’t display this kind of aggression and words on media.

His threats are also strongly condemnable. We should think about it as a nation that long marches and no-confidence motions are not the solutions. If these legacies continued, ultimately, we will never rise up our economy.

MUHAMMAD USAMA SHOAIB,

Rahim Yar Khan.