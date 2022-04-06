GIKI, DWP Foundation to support needy students

swabi – Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Digital World Pakistan (DWP) Foundation have signed a scholarship agreement to provide complete financial support to the needy but “capable” students at undergraduate level. The agreement was inked by Prof Fazal Ahmad, Rector GIK Institute and Farooq Naseem, vice president of DWP Foundation, Chairman and CEO DWP Group in a colourful ceremony, says a press release issued here on Tuesday. The donor is desirous of providing to GIK and GIK is willing and agreeable to accepting from the company an aggregate amount of more than Rs25 million payable over four years, through 48 equal monthly instalment of Rs533,984. The objective of the grant is to provide equitable opportunities of contemporary education to underprivileged but capable male and female students in order to bring them at par with the more fortunate and privileged classes, and of creating a critical mass of talented youth for the development of society. DWP Foundation has agreed to pay a scholarship grant for 15 students of Engineering and Computer Sciences Programme for four years, starting from the current year. The Foundation will provide a 50 percent grant and the remaining 50 percent will be arranged by GIK for each student.