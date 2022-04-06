News Desk

Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab CM in ‘symbolic’ session

The joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel on Wednesday.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favor of Hamza.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was in attendance in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader, said, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.”

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi on April 3 had formed a panel of chairmen consisting of MPAs of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers.

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, presided over the symbolic session.

The session came after two no-trust motions were submitted in the assembly secretariat today – one against Speaker Elahi by the opposition and the other by the PTI against its own Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

People should come out against assault on Pakistan’s democracy, sovereignty: PM

National

PM announces to hold rallies in constituencies of disgruntled PTI leaders

National

Political crisis: Rangers being called in Punjab for 15 days

National

Disgruntled leader of PTI Jahangir Tareen decides to return to Pakistan

National

Shehbaz rejects Justice (r) Gulzar’s name as interim PM

Islamabad

President asks ECP to propose dates for holding General Elections within 90 days

National

Russia scraps Covid flight restrictions for Pakistan, other ‘friendly’ countries

National

Fazl demands NA deputy speaker’s ruling be declared null and void

National

AJK legislative assembly session to be held on Friday in Muzaffarabad

National

Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

1 of 5,186

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More