Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab CM in ‘symbolic’ session

The joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel on Wednesday.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favor of Hamza.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was in attendance in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader, said, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.”

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi on April 3 had formed a panel of chairmen consisting of MPAs of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers.

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, presided over the symbolic session.

The session came after two no-trust motions were submitted in the assembly secretariat today – one against Speaker Elahi by the opposition and the other by the PTI against its own Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.