Imran misused NSC platform for personal gains: Maryam

LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for using the National Security Committee’s (NSC) platform for his personal interests.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Maryam said that the PTI-led government, instead of talking about its achievements, resorted to using a ‘fake letter to gain popular support. Maryam was referring to the ‘threat letter’ against the PTI government that — according to PM Imran Khan — was sent to Pakistan by a US diplomat. She said the premier, in a bid to save his government, not only used a ‘fake letter’ based on an “unfounded conspiracy”, but he also misused the platform of the NSC.

“You have already read out the contents of the letter that you were trying to hide,” she said to the premier. “Then why is it that you are not showing the letter to anyone?” Maryam maintained that the premier is not showing the letter to anyone because there is nothing in the letter that he claimed. “You waved an empty paper during your jalsa,” she alleged, adding that there was no threat, to begin with. “This letter was drafted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” She said that once PM Imran Khan realised that he had already let the cat out of the bag and wanted to hide his hoax, he sent the concerned ambassador to Brussels immediately so that no one could question him. “I ask, where is the ambassador today who had received the letter?” she said.

Lashing out at the prime minister for using the platform of the NSC, she said: “This was the National Security Committee, not the ‘save Imran Khan’ committee.” She then addressed the security agencies of the country and urged them to issue a clarification regarding the letter. Maryam then censured the prime minister for using Opposition leaders’ old pictures, in which they could be seen mingling with foreign diplomats, as “proof of the foreign conspiracy’.

In response, she also flashed some of PM Imran Khan’s previous photographs in which he could be seen talking with foreign diplomats. “Was this a conspiracy as well,” she asked while flashing one of PM Imran’s pictures before journalists. “Whenever we [the opposition leaders] met diplomats, we talked about our country and its good traits,” she said.

She then talked about how the masses had to suffer due to inflation under the PTI government’s rule. “If you think the public will forget about the inflation, you are mistaken,” she said. Maryam said that in a bid to stay in power for a few more days, Imran Khan violated the Constitution of the country. “Four dictators that ruled this country did not violate the Constitution as badly as Imran Khan did,” she said. “The punishment for violating the Constitution is Article 6, which pertains to committing high treason.” She said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, and Imran Khan —all three are equally involved in violating the Constitution. “In the next election, you will be contesting as a politician who violated the Constitution. If the courts do not punish you, the people of Pakistan will.” She also turned her guns toward First Lady Bushra Bibi’s close aide Farah Khan and accused her of corruption. “Farah was the frontperson of Bani Gala,” she maintained. “Appointments in Punjab either used to take place through witchcraft or by paying a bribe to Farah Khan.”