Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation in Arigam area of the district. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian police detained the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in Bandipora district during a raid carried out at his residence in the Sumbal area of the district.

Talking to media men, Samad Inqilabi’s family members said that the Indian forces’ personnel raided his house in the Sumbal area of the district and took him along.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, speaking in a condolence meeting in Islamabad town appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate wisdom and hammer out a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which poses a threat to the peace of the entire world. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and any flare up can prove extremely detrimental for regional and global peace, he warned.

