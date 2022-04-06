Fazl demands NA deputy speaker’s ruling be declared null and void

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri be declared null and void on priority basis and MNAs be given right to vote to elect to new prime minister.

Talking to media on Wednesday, he said that Imran Khan violated the country’s constitution and the next Friday will be marked as “Day of Protection for Constitution” and Pakistan’s existence would be in danger if constitution is violated.

The PDM chairman said that the crisis emerged due to the unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker and the crisis has put Pakistan’s sovereignty at stake.

He said the workers of the PTI were inciting the country’s youth and democratic powers that could spread anarchy in the country. “We cannot dictate courts but the nation is in confusion over normal court proceedings.”

Fazlur Rehman also urged the institutions to play their role in order to protect the constitution, adding that the taking suo motu notice of the matter by the Supreme Court was a right step.