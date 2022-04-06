Is anybody home?

The silence of the lambs has suddenly been interrupted by a strange noise. Whether or not Moscow’s castigation of Washington’s ‘rude pressure’ on the Prime Minister of Pakistan to cancel his official working visit to Russia helps Khan in getting external support to his April 3 actions, a small, nuclear but economically weak country has been put on the altar of the ongoing war in Ukraine and perhaps the ensuing cold war. Moscow’s calling it ‘another attempt of shameless interference’ by the US in the internal affairs of Pakistan certainly suits Russia more in its efforts to diplomatically embarrass its arch rival. By no means does the statement go in favour of the seemingly upbeat PTI let alone Pakistan. Neither does it augur well for ‘the-soon-to-be-independent’ Pakistan’s foreign policy or Pak-US ice-cold bilateral trajectory. Unwittingly, Pakistan suddenly finds itself in the midst of a global crisis but for all the wrong reasons. For those who happily sell anti-American sentiments in the local or foreign markets, an additional talking point has been displayed up for grabs. The plants of ‘regime-change’ allegations also get some fresh water sprinkling. Not allowing it to spread further and give its ‘enemy’ a chance to defend its ‘not-so-desirable’ recent actions, Washington is expected to either ignore or straightaway rebut the allegation, terming it ‘preposterous’ or simply ‘unfounded and untrue.’ Moscow’s criticism could also be used or misused in the next general election in Pakistan. On the other hand, the ultimate optimists might construe it as a good omen for putting Pak-Russia relations on a firm footing. Considering Russia’s ongoing pre-occupations with Ukraine and related ghosts, such a statement was least expected. Somehow, everyone seems to have started the game of springing surprises. Russia’s stance might have taken the US by surprise as well, along with all those who had perceived the ambit of an Ambassador’s cable restricted only to domestic politics. Russian ‘intervention’ with regard to the controversial US interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, has squarely put Islamabad in a diplomatic fix. In order to stay away from Moscow’s ‘castigation’ of Washington, Islamabad needs to go back on its recent assessment of US interference in its internal affairs. Not possible. If it accepts Moscow’s viewpoint as true, Islamabad would have a free fall in the world arena while exposing its claims of not being part of any worldbloc. Not advisable. As a side-effect, its wishful thinking of playing the role of a conduit between the two major powers to ease the situation in Ukraine would have gone for a six as well. This is what they call a catch-22 situation…!!! Pakistan could ill-afford this unexpected blow particularly at a time when just like the IMF, even close friends like China have seemingly decided to ‘pend’ everything until a proper government takes charge in Islamabad. The headless Foreign Office must be finding it extremely difficult to deal with this unexpected and undesirable animal. Ordinarily, the Foreign Office would already have put up a summary to the Prime Minister incorporating its Moscow-based Ambassador’s assessment and recommendations while proposing aset of plausible responses. However, the absence of a fulltime Prime Minister and with no Foreign Minister to ‘see’ the summary and ‘approve’ it for submission, such a move is unlikely. On the other hand, the incumbent Foreign Secretary, who could still draft and issue such a summary, is presently too busy in taking the piercing thorns out of the rigmarole created by his former Ambassador in Washington. All said and done, Pakistan has unexpectedly been dragged into the war of titans during one of the most trying and testing times of its domestic political history. It is time to forcefully reiterate Islamabad’s foreign policy and its desire to having good, cordial, friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all countries of the world. Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Washington, Moscow and EU capitals may be asked to request meetings at the host Foreign Offices and explain what needs to be explained. The clock is ticking…!!!

By Najm Us Saqib