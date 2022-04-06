News Desk

Joint opposition submits no-trust motion against Speaker Parvez Elahi

Joint oppositon has submitted no-confidence motion against Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted no-confidence motion against its own Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The provincial leadership of the PTI has filled the motion after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had summoned Punjab Assembly session on April 6 at 7:30pm under Article 130 of the Constitution.

However, the deputy speaker claimed that the Assembly Secretariat is not cooperating with him.

The speaker further said that he has called the session on Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order and the Secretariat should also issue a notification for the session on my orders.

If the assembly secretariat does not does not issue the notification then it will be committing contempt of court, Mazari further claimed.

