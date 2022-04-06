Kite string injures 40-year-old man in Lahore

The bloody game of kite flying continues in parts of Punjab despite a ban as a 40-year-old man got injured in Lahore after a kite string wrapped around his face on Tuesday.

According to details, 40-year-old Bashir Ahmed was going on his motorcycle in Chungi Amar Sadhu area of Lahore when string of a stray kite wrapped around his face due to which he sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and provided medical assistance to the injured. On the other hand, Kahna police and Nishtar Colony police have expressed ignorance about the incident.