KPFSA destroys 45,000kg unhealthy food items

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) has destroyed about 45,000kg unhealthy food items during crackdown against unhygienic food items in the city. According to KPFSA, inspections were intensified in provincial capital Peshawar like in other districts of the province to facilitate the residents by ensuring quality food items. It said that people could complain regarding the quality of food items and added that action would be taken accordingly. As part of such efforts, a number of unhealthy food items including counterfeit beverages, unhealthy edible oils, spices, and other items were seized and discarded in different parts of Peshawar during last five months.