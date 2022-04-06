Our Staff Reporter

KPFSA destroys 45,000kg unhealthy food items

Peshawar  –    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) has destroyed about 45,000kg unhealthy food items during crackdown against unhygienic food items in the city. According to KPFSA, inspections were intensified in provincial capital Peshawar like in other districts of the province to facilitate the residents by ensuring quality food items. It said that people could complain regarding the quality of food items and added that action would be taken accordingly. As part of such efforts, a number of unhealthy food items including counterfeit beverages, unhealthy edible oils, spices, and other items were seized and discarded in different parts of Peshawar during last five months.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Ahsan moves IHC challenging AC’s verdict of plea dismissal

National

Is anybody home?

National

Bannu people assured provision of clean, safe edible items

National

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

National

GIKI, DWP Foundation to support needy students

National

Scholarship programme for Lakki students launched

Lahore

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

Islamabad

PPP to celebrate end of Imran Khan govt: Bilawal

National

Allama Iqbal Express escapes major disaster as railway track blown up

Lahore

Kite string injures 40-year-old man in Lahore

1 of 5,909

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More