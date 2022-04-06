Legality of Speaker’s ruling our main concern: CJP

Suo-motu notice

Deputy Speaker read out prepared ruling with Speaker’s name, five-judge bench told

SHAHID RAO/NEWS DESK

ISLAMABAD

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Tuesday made it clear that the apex court would only examine the legality and constitutionality of the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly on the no-confidence motion filed against the prime minister.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of the suo motu notice taken by the CJP on the Deputy Speaker Ruling on no-confidence vote. Justice Bandial said that it is not the practice of the Court to indulge in the matters pertaining to policies, state policies or the foreign policies. He said that they would only examine the legality and constitutionality of the ruling.

During the hearing, Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing Shehbaz Sharif, said, “In view of the sensitivity of the letter, I on the instruction of my client, say that the chief justice hold in-camera meeting with the premier intelligence chiefs in his chambers.”

Raza Rabbani, who appeared on behalf of PPPP, said that the court may summon the original text of the cable and also the minutes of the meeting of the National Security Committee. He added that in order to have a finding under Article 5 of the Constitution, 1973, independent proceedings have to be initiated which may include the formation of a Judicial Commission to examine the veracity of such proceedings. Advocate Ashfan Ghazanfar, who has also filed the petition, urged the bench to summon Asad Majeed, former Pakistani ambassador in USA, to probe the letter.

The legal team of the opposition parties has completed their arguments and from Wednesday (today) the lawyers of PTI, President of Pakistan and Speaker would argue their case. Makhdoom Ali argued that Speaker National Assembly after the no-confidence resolution moved against him could not give ruling on the no-confidence resolution. The counsel said that on April 3 it was shown on all the TV channels that the Deputy Speaker read out the prepared ruling and at the end of it read out the Speaker’s name.

He argued that under Article 95 of the Constitution when two stages were passed then the logical step was the voting on the no-confidence resolution. He said that the conduct of the prime minister becomes irrelevant once the procedure under Article 95 starts and the PM may be purest human being or noble man but leave granted for voting then that has to be concluded. He said that the Rule (37) only can be implemented for the requirement of the Article 95 of the constitution.

He further said that it is the ambit of the constitution that one man cannot block the views of the majority members’ view on no-confidence resolution against the PM. He said that the court would police the irregularities of the procedures of the law or the illegality of constitution.

At this, Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that trichotomy of power between the organs of the State has been described in 1973 Constitution. He said that the intent of the constitution is very clear and if they would accept the argument that the court can inquire into the proceedings of the Parliament, then the floodgate would open and the High Courts and the Supreme Court would be flooded with the irregularities of procedure.

Makhdoom Ali replied the Court has to see each case and treat it individually on the touchstone of Article 69. Then, the court asked the counsel of the Speaker National Assembly to provide the minutes of 28-03-22 and 31-03-22 NA proceedings.

He said that the case is in the hands of his lords (judges) whether you treat it in derogation or consonance of the constitutional provisions, it is up to you now. Justice Bandial said that the court is not concerned with the foreign policy or other policies of the country but they would examine the legality and constitutionality of the matter. “Our concern is about the legality of the ruling of the speaker,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said at the hearing. “We don’t want to indulge in policy matters.” He said, “ Right now we are looking at the law and Constitution,” the CJP replied, adding that all the respondents would be told to focus on this matter at the moment.

“We prefer that a decision be taken on this matter only,” CJP Bandial said. “We want to see if the court can review the ruling of the deputy speaker.”

Raza Rabbani requested the Court to restore status quo as it was on 3rd April, 2022 before the start of the sitting of the National Assembly. He in his written argument stated that the malafide in law, stems from the Deputy Speaker applying clause (1), Article 5, Constitution, 1973 without an application of mind and or a judicial finding before him. In violation of sub-rule (7), rule (12), the Rules, the Speaker prorogued the Session of the National Assembly.

He contended that the purported Ruling given by the Deputy Speaker on the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister is not in conformity with the Rules and the Constitution when placed in juxta position to the Ruling of the Speaker, on the same subject, is void ab initio and of no legal effect.

Raza Rabbani submitted that once a Resolution for a vote of no-confidence, has been moved there is no provision in the Constitution, 1973, or under the Rules which allow the Speaker and or the Presiding Officer to dispose of the Resolution in any other manner except by putting it to the vote of the House. The Constitution itself provides that without a vote the Resolution cannot be disposed of unless it is withdrawn by the Members who have moved it.

He added that if Article 95, is invoked and a Resolution for vote of no-confidence has been submitted against the PM then under the Explanation, clause (1), Article 58, Constitution, 1973, the Prime Minister cannot dissolve the National Assembly during the pendency of such Resolution.

Rabbani further said that the Deputy Speaker without holding a preliminary investigation, nor there being any judicial proceedings or finding from a court of law to this effect, came to the conclusion that the said MNAs who were movers of the Resolution, for a vote of no-confidence, against the prime minister, are allegedly in violation of Article 5, Constitution, 1973.

He said that the Court is not being asked to examine the Ruling on the basis of the bars contained in Article 69, Constitution, 1973, but is being asked to evaluate the Ruling, the Deputy Speaker interpret the application of Article 5, Constitution, 1973, without the presence of a Court finding, and dispose of the Resolution for the vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister on the basis of Article 5, Constitution, 1973

He also said that the Court is being asked not to examine the procedure and or internal proceedings of the House but to examine the interpretation of the Deputy Speaker of Article 5 and Article 95, Constitution, 1973.

He added that the question of the cable from a foreign Capital and Article 5 of the Constitution, 1973, are independent of Article 95, Constitution, 1973.

Meanwhile, The hearing was adjourned on Tuesday after legal arguments against the move were concluded. The court will hear from Khan’s team on Wednesday.

The court could order that parliament be reconstituted, call for a new election or bar Khan from standing again if he is found to have acted unconstitutionally.

The court could also decide that it cannot intervene in parliamentary affairs.