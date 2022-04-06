MoU signed for building dam in Karak

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and different departments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a dam for Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme (NGWSS) in district Karak. The departments, including Energy & Power, Irrigation and Public Health Engineering, of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, were among the signatories of the MoU, a news release said here on Tuesday. According to details, the proposed dam is located at a distance of 24km northeast of Karak city. The site is accessible after 54km from Kohat on Indus Highway towards the left side with an un-metalled road via village Shaheedan. The Nashpa Dam project for Karak was approved in principle by the OGDCL on May 13, 2020 with the condition that necessary analysis and proper estimation/PC-1 would be shared with the board for formal approval.