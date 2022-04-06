PA Deputy Speaker says assembly secretariat not cooperating over session

The Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari on Wednesday has said that the Assembly Secretariat is not cooperating with him.

According to details, the deputy speaker amid the confusion on when the Punjab Assembly session will be held, said that Assembly session will be held on Wednesday.

The speaker further said that he has called the session on Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order and the Secretariat should also issue a notification for the session on my orders.

If the assembly secretariat does not does not issue the notification then it will be committing contempt of court, Dost Mazari further claimed.