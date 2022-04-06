Past in Perspective

As medical research continues and technology enables new breakthroughs, there will be

a day when malaria and most all major deadly diseases are eradicated on Earth.

–Peter Diamandis

Malaria is an ancient disease that was first referenced to in Chinese documents from about 2700 BC, clay tablets from Mesopotamia from 2000 BC, Egyptian papyri from 1570 BC and Hindu texts as far back as the sixth century BC. Such historical records must be regarded with caution but moving into later centuries, we are beginning to step onto firmer ground. The early Greeks, including Homer in about 850 BC and Hippocrates in about 400 BC, were well aware of the characteristic poor health, malarial fevers and enlarged spleens seen in people living in marshy places. For over 2500 years the idea that malaria fevers were caused by miasmas rising from swamps persisted and it is widely held that the word malaria comes from the Italian word, mal’aria, meaning spoiled air although this has been disputed.