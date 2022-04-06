People should come out against assault on Pakistan’s democracy, sovereignty: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the countrymen should come out and defend against the latest and the biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy by a foreign power.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said, “The people are always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty & democracy. It is the people who must come out & defend against this latest & biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty & democracy by a foreign power thru local collaborators — our Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs.”

Premier Imran Khan said the people were always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy.

He was referring to the official communication from the US government through Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington asking that all of Pakistan’s misgivings would be pardoned if the no-confidence motion against him succeeds.

However, the country would be in trouble if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister fails, according to the official communication.