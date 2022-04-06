Pishin’s Haseebullah – A star in making for Pakistan

After the adoption of new domestic structure in 2019, which brought many opportunities for players and coaches, it also helped nurture talent from Balochistan. Young duo Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Haseebullah are the prime examples of the talent produced by the Western part of Pakistan, Balochistan.

The 19-year old Haseebullah is from Pishin – a place 50 kilometers away from Quetta (capital of Balochistan). The left-handed batter represented Pakistan Under-nineteen (U19) in this year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 World Cup in West Indies. He was amongst the top run-getter for Pakistan and second overall in the mega event, scoring 380 runs from six matches at 76.00. He scored two centuries and one half-century and struck 27 fours and 10 sixes.

He didn’t stop there and carried his form in the recently concluded Pakistan Cup (One-Day) tournament. He topped the batting charts with 614 runs from 12 matches at 55.82 with a strike-rate of 98.24, which included three centuries and one half-century. The young batter is a real product of grassroots cricket, where he performed for Balochistan U16 and got a chance to represent Pakistan U16 in 2019. After representing Balochistan U19, he went on to represent Pakistan U19 in Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup.

After performing in the U19 World Cup, he got a chance to represent first XI of Balochistan Cricket Association where he continued to perform to his potential. Haseebullah comes from a cricketing family, where his father Azizullah and uncle Hameedullah both were first-class cricketers.

At the conclusion of Pakistan Cup, Haseebullah spoke with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

Haseebullah states that “Since my childhood I was inclined towards cricket as my father and uncle was first-class cricketers. I started playing cricket under the able guidance of my father and uncle. Till today my father does throw downs for me during the batting sessions while my uncle helped me in wicket-keeping drills.

“In Pakistan team my favourite batter is Fakhar Zaman due to his aggressive batting.”

Reflecting on his recent performances, the left-handed batter said:

“If you see I have scored more centuries then half-centuries, it is because once I score around 30 to 40, I try to go for big runs. I recently scored 131 against Sindh in the semi-final of Pakistan Cup which I rate as my favourite innings as scoring against quality bowlers and in a knockout match was something very special.”

He praised the talent of Balochistan despite having few facilities in that part of the country.

“There is some exceptional talent in the Balochistan region. The new domestic structure has really helped local talent to come forward and represent in first and second XIs of the Balochistan Cricket Association.”

Azizullah, father of Haseebullah states “My son is really fond of the game and the new domestic structure has helped him in cherishing his dream. Me and my brother really like to work on the skills of Haseebullah and we are really happy Haseebullah is giving back by performing at the highest level of the Cricket Association. As we all belong to this game, there is only cricket which is discussed in our dining room. I only wish that my son represents Pakistan in the longest format of the game so more talent can come forward from our region.”