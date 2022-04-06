PM Imran guilty of high treason by violating constitution: Ghani

KARACHI – Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that Imran Khan has emerged as Pakistan’s first civilian ruler who has breached the Constitution of 1973.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly building here on Tuesday, the Sindh Information Minister recalled that earlier only military dictators had abrogated the Constitution of 1973.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan had been misleading the masses to cause anarchy in the country. He said that Supreme Court had no choice but to give its judgement against the ruling of the National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker regarding the Opposition’s no-trust move, as otherwise around 200 members of the National Assembly and millions of their patriotic voters would become traitors to the country.

He said that an insane former Prime Minister of the country had suggested the name of a crazy former chief justice as the next caretaker PM. He said that the Opposition didn’t have any desire to assume power as all they wanted was the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

He said that people of every city in the country had expressed a sheer lack of confidence in PM Imran Khan during the recently concluded long march of the PPP from Karachi to Islamabad.

Ghani mentioned that up to 200 members of the National Assembly had openly opposed the PM while Imran Khan in turn had termed them, traitors. However, the fact of the matter is that Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Attorney General, and Federal Law Minister, all had committed treason by violating the Constitution. He said that all these authorities should be tried and sternly punished under Article six of the Constitution.

He said the Speaker of the National Assembly had not been empowered to act beyond the Constitution, as the speaker didn’t have the emperors-like powers. The Sindh Information Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the general elections of 2018 had secured 16.8 million while the anti-PTI Opposition parties had polled 35 million votes.

Ghani said that Pakistan had been passing through a critical phase of the country’s history. He said that Imran Khan didn’t have the power to call someone a traitor.

He said that ambassadors of the country were used to meet people from different walks of life including politicians, journalists, had traders, as he had also met diplomats several times. He said that meetings with diplomats didn’t mean that someone was committing treason.

To a question, Ghani said that the courts had to give judgements within the ambit of the Constitution as similarly the Parliament and PM had also had to obey the Constitution while taking the decisions. He said that PM didn’t have the authority to term his political foes traitors. He said that Imran had dubbed the ongoing political rivalry in the country as a fight between good and evil.