PM Imran Khan to demand judicial inquiry into lettergate from SC

Prime Minister Imran Khan will demand Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to probe lettergate that involves a threatening letter from foreign country for regime change in Pakistan.

The prime minister will seek formation of a high-powered commission from the apex court, the sources having knowledge of the development said and added, “Imran Khan’s counsel will submit the request in written replies to the top court.”

Imran Khan, according to sources, have made the decision after consultation with his legal team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

Soon after the rejection of the no-trust move, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to dissolve the assemblies.

The prime minister in his address called the no-trust motion against him a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected in the National Assembly.

“It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb the God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said.

“The Speaker has decided to use his authority,” he said. “I have sent an advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies,” prime minister said. “The people have to decide what will be the future,” Imran Khan said.

The president later dissolved the National Assembly and also sought recommendations from the leader of the House ands Opposition for the names of caretaker PM.

The matter is also pending with the apex court where a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is hearing arguments against and in favour of the deputy speaker’s ruling.