Political crisis: Rangers being called in Punjab for 15 days

Amidst political tensions running high in Lahore ahead of the Punjab Assembly session convened on April 16 to elect the new chief minister of the province, the Rangers have been called in Lahore for 15 days to deter any eventuality.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the Rangers personnel will be deployed for security in the provincial capital for 15 days.

Anyone found playing havoc with the city’s peace would be taken into custody, the notification warned.

Those creating law and order situations could be detained under the 16 Section of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A tough contest is expected between Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and the ruling PTI’s nominee for the coveted slot of the chief minister Pervez Elahi.

