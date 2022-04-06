President asks ECP to propose dates for holding General Elections within 90 days

The President s Secretariat has asked Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding general elections within ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly (NA), in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

According to details, in a letter by the President s Secretariat, the Election Commission of Pakistan has been conveyed that clause 5(A) of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the constitution provide that the President shall appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly for holding general elections.

In order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.