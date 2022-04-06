Problems of Kashmiris

There is a new government while the problems are old. It will take a few days to understand the government. Having a new government does not mean that it is unaware of the basic and priority issues of the people.

One problem is tourism. Kashmir is a paradise. Allah has given us beautiful paradise on earth. After watching the videos and pictures of its scenic views, it is impossible not to fall in love with the environment. Tourists travel a long and painful distance to reach Muzaffarabad to see these natural landscapes. The independent government should promote tourism to meet the shortage of problems from which foreign exchange can be earned.

The time is possible when the government can provide the best facilities to foreign tourists. Many countries of the world are earning millions of dollars from tourism alone, notably Switzerland, Canada and Nepal.

One painful problem is landslides. This is not a problem of today but of years. The problem of public transport in the city is also noteworthy. For years, the only public transport in the city is the Suzuki van. Early in the morning, people, including women and students who are ready to go to school, college or office, stand at the stop waiting for Suzuki to reach the destination on time. The tragedy is that whatever Suzuki comes to a stop, due to the traffic, the girls and women are unable to sit because the front seats are not empty.

In the ceasefire process in Kashmir on January 5, 1949 India had promised the United Nations that a free and fair referendum would be held in the state of Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of the United Nations. After India has completely violated this promise, the practical struggle for independence of Kashmir has started. More than a 100,000 people have been martyred while the number of injured is in thousands, due to the actions of the Indian state. Thousands of people are unaccounted for. After the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani in July 2016, the independence movement in Kashmir intensified. The struggle of Kashmiris has not diminished in spite of India. No power in the world can enslave them.

JAVERIA BINTE RABBANI,

Azad Kashmir.