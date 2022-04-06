News Desk

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held on April 6 but the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had adjourned the session till April 16.

However, in an about-turn, the speaker convened the assembly to meet at 7.30pm on April 6.

At least 14 members of the Chheena group have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Ahsan moves IHC challenging AC’s verdict of plea dismissal

National

Is anybody home?

National

KPFSA destroys 45,000kg unhealthy food items

National

Bannu people assured provision of clean, safe edible items

National

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

National

GIKI, DWP Foundation to support needy students

National

Scholarship programme for Lakki students launched

Islamabad

PPP to celebrate end of Imran Khan govt: Bilawal

National

Allama Iqbal Express escapes major disaster as railway track blown up

Lahore

Kite string injures 40-year-old man in Lahore

1 of 5,140

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More