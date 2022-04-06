Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held on April 6 but the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had adjourned the session till April 16.

However, in an about-turn, the speaker convened the assembly to meet at 7.30pm on April 6.

At least 14 members of the Chheena group have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab.