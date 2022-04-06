Our Staff Reporter

Scholarship programme for Lakki students launched

lakki marwat   –   In continuation to support education in Pakistan and provide affordable education for the deserving students, Lucky Cement Limited has launched another scholarship programme for the youths of Lakki Marwat district. Under the programme, eligible students can apply for scholarships for graduate and postgraduate programmes. An official said on Tuesday that the company would cover the tuition fee expenses of the selected students. He said that students residing permanently and holding domicile of Lakki Marwat district were eligible to apply for the scholarship through the company’s website. “The programme offers an opportunity for the students to attain a degree from leading universities of Pakistan as well as from public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he maintained. He said that students could apply for various disciplines including business management, engineering & medical. He said that the aim of the programme was to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Ahsan moves IHC challenging AC’s verdict of plea dismissal

National

Is anybody home?

National

KPFSA destroys 45,000kg unhealthy food items

National

Bannu people assured provision of clean, safe edible items

National

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

National

GIKI, DWP Foundation to support needy students

Lahore

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

Islamabad

PPP to celebrate end of Imran Khan govt: Bilawal

National

Allama Iqbal Express escapes major disaster as railway track blown up

Lahore

Kite string injures 40-year-old man in Lahore

1 of 5,394

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More