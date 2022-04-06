News Desk

Shehbaz rejects Justice (r) Gulzar’s name as interim PM

President of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Justice(r) Gulzar Ahmed name as interim Prime Minister recommended by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said this in response to the letter written by President Arif Ali to the PML-N president to consult on appointment of caretaker PM.

Shehbaz said that under the current political circumstances Gulzar’s nomination by the Imran Khan is a try to effect on apex court’s decision and to violate the sections of the constitution.

Addressing the President in reply to his letter, he said, “I received two letters sent by you [President] on April 5 at 9 pm in which Justice (r) Gulzar Ahmed’s name was recommended for the interim PM, however, Supreme Court has already taken a suo motu notice of the matter and Speaker’s ruling over no-trust motion is against the constitution.”

Shehbaz further said that PM’s decision to dissolve the assemblies is also against the constitution. Supreme Court has taken the suo motu notice over the issue and any step will be according to the court orders.

