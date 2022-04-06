News Desk

Shehbaz Sharif rejects ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed’s name for caretaker PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed for caretaker Prime Minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had proposed former Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s name for the caretaker prime minister slot.

Former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet stated that in response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter, PM Imran Khan recommended the former CJP’s name after consultation and approval of the PTI’s core committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the President had written a letter to PM Imran and Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

