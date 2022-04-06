Staff Reporter

SSP distributes Ramazan, Eid gifts among police personnel

MIRPURKHAS – Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain ® Asad Ali Chaudhry called on police personnel at his office on Tuesday.  According to a press release, SSP distributed Ramazan and Eid gifts among police personnel. Eulogising the performance of police personnel SSP said that the purpose of meeting with police personnel was to encourage them for play a positive role during pandemic situations and build up their confidence. He further said that Sindh police personnel were proud of us as they have rendered great sacrifices for the safety of people.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PM Imran guilty of high treason by violating constitution: Ghani

Karachi

UAE to build more hospitals in Sindh: Envoy

Karachi

Lawyers observe strike, boycott courts against ruling of Dy Speaker

Karachi

Drive to vaccinate cattle against LSD begins in Karachi

Karachi

‘Sabzi Mandi’ officials seek deployment of additional police force

Karachi

Chinese firm told to ensure 100pc garbage lifting in Karachi’s district East: SWMB

Karachi

Administration provides low rate items during Ramzan: DC

Karachi

KDA’s operation against land grabbers in Surjani town continues

Karachi

Two flyovers, urban forest named after social worker personalities

Karachi

174 profiteers fined Rs632,000 in six districts

1 of 537

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More