A shocking report about street crime has revealed that within the last year, Lahore experienced a sharp rise of 80 percent in crime. This is a dismal state of affairs and begs for certain questions to be asked. Why has the outgoing government done little to nothing to improve the performance of the Punjab Police force, what are the main factors that resulted in such a disappointing performance and lastly, what is the path forward now? It is unacceptable that a provincial capital is reporting such deplorable security conditions.

The report detailed the annual crime incidence of Lahore to be 120,000 reported cases in 2020 to 225,000 by 2021. It has surpassed statistics of all other cities except Faisalabad. Such a sharp increase relates to poor performance and a serious lack of equipment and facilities to aid the officers in launching investigations and making arrests.

Currently, high-ranking officers at police stations have put in requests to create a location-finder catalogue, interface for evidence deposit room, evidence storage room, evidence management system and Move-in and Move-out Printable Indents. These are basic facilities that each police station should be equipped with and given the countless promises made by the outgoing government to improve the crime and security situation in Lahore, the fact that they have failed to deliver within their almost-complete tenure is concerning. Why has more attention not been paid to a basic responsibility of providing security to all citizens by the state?

The poorly functioning police department of the city is in a dire need for reform and while we are uncertain about which government will follow PTI’s, there must be a strong emphasis on this aspect in and of itself. Excuses like certain police stations being hard to manage because of the percentage of crime and their vast jurisdictions are insufficient. More resources and manpower must be added as this is the reality of each police station. Furthermore, a real sense of civic duty must be instilled in each officer that takes a job to protect the citizens of the country.